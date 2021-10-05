National Orthodontist Day: Wear braces – They add glitter to your smile

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Malocclusion is a most common cosmetic problem which means that people don't like the way their teeth look which indirectly or directly has a serious impact on self-esteem.

Crooked teeth can be hard to take care of, which may lead to tooth decay or tooth loss and a person with crooked teeth has different problems like eating and even speaking other than the way they look.

Orthodontic treatment can correct the way teeth and jaws line up that would help a person feel better about his or her appearance and boost his confidence.

Dentists who are specially trained as Masters of Dental Surgery in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics after graduate training of Bachelor of Dental Surgery to correct malocclusion are called Orthodontists or Braces Specialists.

They use a variety of techniques and tools to move teeth, and sometimes the jaw, into the right/most appropriate position.

All children should get a check-up with an orthodontist by the age of 7 years. An orthodontist before starting the treatment will

Diagnose the cause and clinical features of malocclusion (problem) and he will take X-rays and photos of the face and teeth and make models of the teeth.

On this orthodontist stay we request you all to start taking your child for dental check-ups starting from the recommended age and get check-ups done at least 2 times a year. This will help the dentist find any problems early and help you get the fear out.

It will also help your child get used to seeing a dentist and have a fearless and healthy bonding.

Dr Amit Bhardwaj BDS, MDS (Orthodontist)

Dean, Prof & Head, Department of Orthodontics, MDCRC, Indore.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:47 AM IST