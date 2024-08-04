National Conference On Thoracic & Vascular Surgery Held In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The One Day National Conference on Thoracic and Vascular Surgery, 'ATVSICON 2024,' took place on August 3, organized by the Association of Thoracic and Vascular Surgeons of India (ATVSI).

The event gathered approximately 40 experts nationwide to discuss the latest techniques in thoracic and vascular surgery and share insights on diseases related to the chest and blood vessels.

Dr. Amol Bhanushali, Dr. Abha Chandra, Dr. S.K. Jain, Dr. Ashwani Dalal, and Dr. Madan Mohan Vashisht presented their cases, with some participating online. Dr. V.K. Agarwal was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable contributions to the field.

'Immediate medical consultation needed'

Dr. Amitabh Goyal, ATVSI National President, emphasized the conference's focus on diseases of the blood vessels, chest, and lungs. He highlighted the importance of early detection and treatment, noting that minor symptoms like leg swelling, vein enlargement, and leg discoloration can lead to serious conditions if ignored. He urged immediate medical consultation for symptoms such as coughing up blood or phlegm, which could indicate TB or cancer. Dr. Goyal pointed out that although India leads in surgical treatments for these diseases, many patients avoid quality surgery due to fear, underscoring the need for increased public awareness.

'Change in lifestyle causes disease'

Dr. Ankur Maheshwari, Conference President, discussed the rise in blood vessel diseases due to age and lifestyle changes, noting a post-COVID increase in conditions like gangrene and vein blockages. He emphasized that advances in treatment have significantly reduced the need for leg amputations.

Dr. Akshay Sharma, Conference Secretary, explained that leg swelling might result from heart, kidney issues, or blood vessel blockages, recommending color Doppler sonography for diagnosis. He stressed that lifestyle changes and weight loss can help, but surgery remains the most precise treatment.