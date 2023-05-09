Nath should guarantee that confidential docus of people will not be misused: Sisodia in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state spokesman and MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia from Mandsaur on Tuesday questioned the Congress party’s Nari Samman Yojana and asked state Congress president Kamal Nath to guarantee that the confidential documents of people will not be misused in the future.

MLA Sisodia said, ‘In the name of Nari Samman Yojana, Congress is getting innocent women of the state to fill out forms for giving Rs 1500 and LPG cylinders for Rs 500. For the same, women have to share their UIDAI No, Samagra ID No and mobile number and all the three come under the category of classified information. If anyone misuses or use it for cyber fraud who will be responsible? Will Kamal Nath take responsibility for that?’

Sisodia added that Ladli Behna Yojana was launched by the state government and the entire responsibility to keep all classified information of beneficiaries secure is of the government.

If any political party announced bringing such a scheme in the election manifesto, then it is understandable that after the formation of the government, the government agencies will bring this scheme and its entire responsibility will rest on the government, but with what authority the Congress party is launching the Nari Samman Yojana or asking people to provide this information is not understood.

Sisodia said that just before the 2018 elections, we had seen pink, green, and yellow farms being distributed for loan waiver of farmers. What happened to them?

After the formation of the government, those forms were seen at grocery stores, paan shops or eateries and used for packing purposes. Today, the entire Congress should also guarantee that these documents of women will not be misused and if it happens, Kamal Nath himself will take responsibility for that.

Sisodia has appealed to women of the entire state not to get confused and not let their documents fall into the hands of irresponsible people, because the overall ID, Aadhaar link and mobile number in bank accounts play an integral role today.