Narmada Nagar: Mini marathon organised to mark International Women's Day

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A women's marathon was organised here at Indira Gandhi Power Station in which a large number of girls and women participated enthusiastically. The marathon aims to create fitness awareness among women and help them enhance their confidence levels.

Indira Gandhi Power Project Chief Ashok Kumar Singh flagged off the five kilometres and 10 km mini-marathon race in presence of a large number of officials and workers. Indira Gandhi ladies welfare association Malti Singh played a prominent role in organising the event.

On this occasion, Singh said that beyond the subjugation and harassment of women, we aspire to create a world where women are respected and the voice of equality is heard.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Stormy budget session to begin from Monday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:49 PM IST