Nari Samman Scheme Of Congress A Big Hoax: Chitnis

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Archana Chitnis on Saturday attacked Nari Samman scheme launched by the Congress to counter state government’s ‘Laadli Behna’ scheme.

As PM Narendra Modi completes nine years in power, MP Gyaneshwar Patil chaired a beneficiary conference at Agrasen Bhawan on Rajghat road in Burhanpur. Former minister Chitnis openly attacked ‘Nari Samman’ (respect to women) scheme that promises Rs 1,500 monthly cash assistance and domestic gas cylinder for Rs 500 when the party comes to power in the state.

She said that Congress has once again started a big hoax in the name of women’s respect. Some registration forms were found in heaps of garbage.

She also urged residents not to share personal or banking details with un-authorized persons in wake of rising incidence of cyber crime.

MP Patil promised functional tap water by Diwali under water conservation scheme and elaborated Laadli Behna scheme, which would provide Rs 1,000 monthly cash assistance to married women.

Trashing ‘copycat’ allegations, city Congress committee president Rinku Tank said that Nari Samman scheme has failed Ladli Behna Scheme in the state. So far, over 60 Lakh forms have been filled across the state. PCC chief Kamal Nath always delivers on promises made with people.

Ahead of the state assembly polls, both the major parties are trying their best to lure women voters who make up for maximum votes.