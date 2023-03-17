 MP: State's Narcotics Bureau unit seizes opium worth ₹54 lakh from Uttar Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: State's Narcotics Bureau unit seizes opium worth ₹54 lakh from Uttar Pradesh

MP: State's Narcotics Bureau unit seizes opium worth ₹54 lakh from Uttar Pradesh

Officials informed that they got a tip-off about a truck, having registration number of Rajasthan, carrying a huge quantity of illicit opium from North East to Rajasthan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Narcotics Bureau MP unit seizes opium worth ₹54 lakh from Uttar Pradesh | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), MP unit officials acting on the basis of specific intelligence intercepted a TATA truck near Rajasthani Jambheshawar CTC Hotel, Fatehabad - Shamshabad road, Agra (UP) and seized 53 packets of opium weighing 36.19 kilograms on Friday.

Department sources claimed that the international market value of seized opium stands at around ₹54 lakh.

Officials informed that they got a tip-off about a truck, having registration number of Rajasthan, would be carrying a huge quantity of illicit opium from North East to Rajasthan.

Taking cognizance of the matter, teams of the officers of the CBN MP unit were formed and dispatched.

Strict surveillance on the suspected route was mounted. Subsequently, the truck was identified and intercepted near Rajasthani Jambheshawar CTC Hotel, Fatehabad - Shamshabad road, Agra (UP).

Opium was hidden inside truck's cabin

On sustained questioning, the occupant of the vehicle revealed that opium was concealed in specially built cavities inside the cabin of the truck. As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was decided to bring it to the CBN office.

During preliminary interrogation, the driver of the vehicle revealed the details of the kingpin and the destination of the illicit opium.

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Simultaneously, teams of officers of CBN MP and CBN Jaipur were dispatched to Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) and the kingpin of this interstate drug cartel was successfully interdicted. A thorough search resulted in the recovery of a total of 53 packets of illicit Opium weighing 36.190 kilograms from specially built cavities inside the cabin.

The truck, Brezza car along with the contraband drug have been seized and two persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh reports first H3N2 infection, patient in home isolation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: State's Narcotics Bureau unit seizes opium worth ₹54 lakh from Uttar Pradesh

MP: State's Narcotics Bureau unit seizes opium worth ₹54 lakh from Uttar Pradesh

MP CM Chouhan transfers scholarships of ₹300 crore to 2.9 lakh students in Burhanpur

MP CM Chouhan transfers scholarships of ₹300 crore to 2.9 lakh students in Burhanpur

MP: VD Sharma attends 'Booth Vistarak' campaign in Dhar to strengthen BJP's reach; more senior BJP...

MP: VD Sharma attends 'Booth Vistarak' campaign in Dhar to strengthen BJP's reach; more senior BJP...

Indore: ‘Epilepsy is still a social stigma’, says neurologist Dr Archana Verma

Indore: ‘Epilepsy is still a social stigma’, says neurologist Dr Archana Verma

Indore: Master Plan delay leading to construction of illegal colonies in city, says Mayor to CM

Indore: Master Plan delay leading to construction of illegal colonies in city, says Mayor to CM