MP: State's Narcotics Bureau unit seizes opium worth ₹54 lakh from Uttar Pradesh

Narcotics Bureau MP unit seizes opium worth ₹54 lakh from Uttar Pradesh

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), MP unit officials acting on the basis of specific intelligence intercepted a TATA truck near Rajasthani Jambheshawar CTC Hotel, Fatehabad - Shamshabad road, Agra (UP) and seized 53 packets of opium weighing 36.19 kilograms on Friday.

Department sources claimed that the international market value of seized opium stands at around ₹54 lakh.

Officials informed that they got a tip-off about a truck, having registration number of Rajasthan, would be carrying a huge quantity of illicit opium from North East to Rajasthan.

Taking cognizance of the matter, teams of the officers of the CBN MP unit were formed and dispatched.

Strict surveillance on the suspected route was mounted. Subsequently, the truck was identified and intercepted near Rajasthani Jambheshawar CTC Hotel, Fatehabad - Shamshabad road, Agra (UP).

Opium was hidden inside truck's cabin

On sustained questioning, the occupant of the vehicle revealed that opium was concealed in specially built cavities inside the cabin of the truck. As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was decided to bring it to the CBN office.

During preliminary interrogation, the driver of the vehicle revealed the details of the kingpin and the destination of the illicit opium.

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Simultaneously, teams of officers of CBN MP and CBN Jaipur were dispatched to Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) and the kingpin of this interstate drug cartel was successfully interdicted. A thorough search resulted in the recovery of a total of 53 packets of illicit Opium weighing 36.190 kilograms from specially built cavities inside the cabin.

The truck, Brezza car along with the contraband drug have been seized and two persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

