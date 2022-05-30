Nalkheda: Woman, man assaulted by unidentified miscreants

Crime against Women | Representative Photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Police station in-charge Surendra Kumar Jhanjhot informed that Sourambai (50) and his husband Mangilal Bhilala, both Jaiswal colony†residents were assaulted by unknown people around 9:00 pm. The complainant Sorumbai said in the report that she visited Chandak ground from her home†to call her husband. Afterwards,†both of them were returning to their residence.

Suddenly, a SUV (MP 13 BA 2202),†came in their way. She added, that they also cleared the way to let the vehicle pass. But, unidentified people started abusing them and manhandled after parking the car on the side of the road. According to the woman, all miscreants were drunk.

Later, police reached the spot and took the accused to police station and the victims given medical treatment. Police registered a case against†the culprits under various sections of the IPC. But later they escaped from the police station.

Journalist Rahul Bhilala, Sourambai's son, blamed the police for this. Even the confiscated vehicle was taken from the spot. The whole thing was captured in CCTV camera installed at the police station. He warned officials, that if no action is taken, he will go on a hunger strike in front of the police station.