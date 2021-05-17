Nalkheda: BMO Dr Yadav only hope of patients in 100 villages

Nalkheda: Block Medical Officer Dr Vijay Yadav is one of the many frontline workers, who have been risking their lives to save people amid Covid-19 pandemic. He has been serving as BMO in Nalkheda for the last 19 years. During the ongoing Janta Curfew where all private doctors have closed their clinics, he continues to offer his service in the Community Health Centre. Dr Yadav along with Dr AK Khan is serving patients from around 100 nearby villages.
Dr Yadav is basically from Indore and his wife and children reside there. He has been staying alone in Nalkheda to serve the patients. Around 150-200 patients, including corona positive, arrive in the OPD of the health centre daily. Dr Yadav provides treatment to all of them within his limited resources. Many of the patients even consult him on mobile phones and through messages. He receives more than 300 calls per day and provides treatment to all.
There are around 100 villages in Nalkheda Tehsil and all residents consult Dr Yadav and Dr Khan who are providing their service wholeheartedly. Significantly, the administration is doing nothing to fill five vacant posts of doctors, including two woman doctors.
Lockdown in Nalkheda extended till May 31
Nalkheda: SDM KL Yadav held a meeting with Disaster Management Committee on Monday. Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Ram Pratap Singh Panwar said that as per District Collector’s order, lockdown had been extended till May 31. The committee members suggested that not only corona infected patient but also his family members should comply with home isolation rules, he added. Panwar also informed that there were 40 active cases in Nalkheda and all of them were in home isolation. All gram panchayats were being sanitized along with distribution of fingerprint sensor machines for Ayushman Cards.