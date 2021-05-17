Nalkheda: BMO Dr Yadav only hope of patients in 100 villages

Nalkheda: Block Medical Officer Dr Vijay Yadav is one of the many frontline workers, who have been risking their lives to save people amid Covid-19 pandemic. He has been serving as BMO in Nalkheda for the last 19 years. During the ongoing Janta Curfew where all private doctors have closed their clinics, he continues to offer his service in the Community Health Centre. Dr Yadav along with Dr AK Khan is serving patients from around 100 nearby villages.

Dr Yadav is basically from Indore and his wife and children reside there. He has been staying alone in Nalkheda to serve the patients. Around 150-200 patients, including corona positive, arrive in the OPD of the health centre daily. Dr Yadav provides treatment to all of them within his limited resources. Many of the patients even consult him on mobile phones and through messages. He receives more than 300 calls per day and provides treatment to all.