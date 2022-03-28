Nalchha: Fire turns eight houses into ash; No loss of life reported

Nalchha (Dhar): As many as eight houses were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out in a locality in Gyanpura village under Panala gram panchayat on Monday afternoon. No damage to life has been reported.

According to information, properties worth several thousand rupees have been gutted in an inferno that started around 1 pm in the village under Nalchha police station limits.

A villager Devkanya said that her family lost all their belongings including the crop they had harvested recently. Besides, household belongings including jewellery, motorcycle and cash were gutted in the fire. The family members said that everything happened in a flash and they did get time to pick anything from the house.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the people noticed smoke emanating from a house and before they could act, fire spread to the adjoining houses. By the time the fire brigade arrived, many houses had been completely damaged. The villagers tried their best to douse the fire but in vain. Following the incident, police teams from Nalchha and Mando police stations reached the spot.

