NAGDA: Women cook chapatis on road to protest inflation, Congress lends support

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Women came out on roads to protest against inflation here on Tuesday supported by Congressmen led by party worker Kaushalya Raghunath Singh Thakur. They made chapatis on a chullah at Birlagram Chauraha Road. They also staged a sit-in to press for the cause.

The women protested against increase in prices of petrol, diesel, gas cylinders and ration. While addressing the gathering, MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar said, “During Congress’s regime, BJP always protested against inflation and addressed inflation as a witch. But the ever increasing prices of petrol, diesel, gas cylinders and ration show that BJP has made inflation as its mausi (aunt)”.

He said Modi government is concerned about its industrialist friends and the people cheated. Acting district Congress president Subodh Swami said, “During Ramrajya (Rule of Lord Ram), Lord Ram never slept even if a single person was troubled. But here in the country of Ram, farmers, women and unemployed youth have come on the roads to protest but PM Modi and BJP are not ready to listen to their woes.”

Along with Kaushalya Thakur, other women including Suman Sahni, Darya Bai, Babita Dangar and many other women prepared chapatis on the road on chullah. The gathering was also addressed by city Congress president Radhey Jaiswal, District Congress Committee general secretary Raghunath Singh Babbu and others. An effigy of inflation was burnt on the occasion. The programme was conducted by mandal president Om Prakash Maurya.