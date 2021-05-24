Nagda: Vaccination rate of youths less than 2%, 48,600 people inoculated so far

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination rate of people above 18 years of age is only 2 per cent. Till date, 48,600 anti-Covid vaccines have been administered in the area.

Active cases have reduced but the death rate is much more as compared to the first wave. “After 50 per cent vaccination, businesses should be allowed to run by administration,” a local resident said.

Though vaccination is on for past several days, only 20 per cent of the people in the city have been vaccinated so far, according to data. This includes people above 45 years of age.

Block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki said, “48,600 anti- Covid vaccines have been given. Youths are being inoculated by organising camps whereas people in rural areas are being vaccinated through mobile vans.”