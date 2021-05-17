Nagda: Union government should withdraw GST from vaccine, legislator writes letter to Prime Minister

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union finance minister requesting them to remove GST from vaccines and other medical equipment being sent to the states keeping in mind the interest of common people.

The letter sent on Sunday stated that union government is responsible for frightening state of affairs in the country as people are struggling for medicines, beds, oxygen and vaccines. “At the time of crisis, medical supplies, vaccines etc should be made available to the states by the central government without GST. But 18 per cent GST on these goods is very expensive,” he added.

He said that along with Covid-19, black fungus infection has become a cause of concern. The government should make provisions to supply medicines, vaccines and other materials without taxes and in required quantities.

He said it is wrong to ignore former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's advice on how to deal with corona. “The game of politics can be played any time but now it is time to rise above personal or ideological differences and to serve humanity with full strength,” he wrote.