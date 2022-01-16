Nagda: Services of Nagda-Kota Memu resumed after 22 months

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Fulfilling the long-pending demand of the commuters, Nagda-Kota Memu resumed its services on Saturday after it services were stopped owing to corona outbreak over 22 months ago.

Local MP Anil Firojiya was vouching for resumption of the services of MEMU. MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat and Mandal president Atul flagged-off the MEMU (Motor Electrical Multiple Unit) train between Ratlam-Kota from Nagda on Saturday.

The Memu train, which departed from Ratlam, left for Kota after the ceremony.

The train will arrive at Nagda at 8.25 am everyday and reach Kota railway station at 1.25 pm. The train will depart from Kota at 1.40 pm and reach Ratlam at 8.25 pm every day. The train will halt at Mahidpur road, Alot, Shamgarh, Suwasra and other stations.

MP representative Prakash Jain, Mandal president CM Atul, ex-president Rajesh Dhakad, Babita Raghuvanshi and officials were present.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:59 PM IST