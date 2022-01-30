Nagda: School fails to submit student's board exam form, parents seek action

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): A high-handed act on part of Aditya Birla Higher Secondary School risked the future of a Class X student as the management failed to submit her board examination form. Public welfare association president Shailendra Singh Chouhan, secretary Shilpa Gupta and the studentís parents submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer complaining about the school.

The letter stated that Shailja Soni has been studying from nursery and is currently in Class X. Her parents have always paid the fees on time. Even during the pandemic, her father paid the due fees despite the poor financial condition, but a bit late.

During the pandemic, the education department had ordered all schools that no students should be deprived of the examination due to non-payment of fees. However, defying the rules of the government, the school did not submit her board examination form. They demanded strict action against the school authorities.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:45 PM IST