Nagda: Residents demand use of Airvo 2 machine for Covid patients as infection spreads far and wide

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The local residents have demanded to use Airvo2 high-flow oxygen machine for treatment of Covid patients. It has been installed at temporary Covid Care Centre at Civil Hospital here. Valued at Rs 4 lakh, it was provided by MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar. The machine is lying unused.

The machine releases oxygen at high speed with accuracy that helps patients to recover fast. Residents said the machine can be very effective for treating patients in temporary Covid centre and in 24-bed Covid Centre set up in Beema Hospital.

Remdesivir quota

The district administration has started a 5-bed Covid Centre at civil hospital and 24-bed centre too will start at Beema Hospital shortly. The only glitch is that collector has not determined the quota of Remdesivir injections. The district administration is required to provide at least 6 injections per patient in Nagda, according to the number of beds.