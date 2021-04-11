Nagda: Resident push aside critically injured person, assailant arrested

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The town witnessed an inhuman incident on Sunday early morning when one person was attacked by an unidentified person. However, instead of helping the injured, locals pushed him on the road after he approached some people to help him.

The incident took place at 5 am in Prakash Nagar. The entire incident was captured in CCTV and based on that, police identified the accused and later arrested him. Condition of Rajendra Gurjar, resident of Prakash Nagar, is said to be critical and he is undergoing treatment at Janseva Hospital. Accused identified as Yogesh Sharma, 35, is said to be mentally unfit, Mandi police informed.

Following his daily routine, Rajendra moved out of his residence at 5 am to go to factory. Yogesh, who stood at the corner of the lane, attacked him with a dragger. He stabbed him repeatedly. Rajendra who was seriously injured in an attack, knocked on doors of some houses for help but people pushed him outside.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras. Later, Rajendra was taken to Janseva Hospital where he is in ICU. Police have registered a case against Yogesh.