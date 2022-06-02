 
Nagda: Railway sends notices to 5k families to vacate area within 15 days

According to slum people, they have been residing here for the past 60 years. Now suddenly, the railway administration is forcing them to clear the area. The local revenue department, which has control over the region, is also unaware of the matter.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The railway has given a notice to 5 k families of Bilaspur slum to vacate their residence within 15 days. In the notice, a warning has been given that the encroachments would be removed forcibly if the houses are not vacated within the deadline.

In such a situation, the notices given by the Railways do not clear whose land it is. Whereas, according to the rules, the issue of control of the said land must be clearly settled between the revenue and railways departments.

Notably, nine years ago, the demarcation was done by the Railways themselves.

After this, in 2013, the railways gave notices to the residents of the settlement to vacate the area. A case was also lodged at the court by the public representatives. Since then, the action was postponed.

SDM Ashutosh Goswami said that he has no information about the notice given by the Railways. If the situation worsens, then higher officials will guide the case.

Indore: Chouhan’s concern for the Anganwadis is a gimmick, claims Congress
