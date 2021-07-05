Nagda: Railway fares doubled for local trains, passengers protest decision

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Railway administration is almost charging double the fare for local passenger trains. Before corona pandemic, the fare of local passenger trains from Nagda to Ujjain and Ratlam was Rs 15, which is Rs 35 now.

The situation is equally bad for passenger trains with reservation. In past, Kota-Nagda train travel cost Rs 30 - Rs 40. Now, it costs Rs 85 to Rs 100 for reserved seats. Inquiries made by Free Press to know about reduction in fare from railway officer administration Mukesh Pandya met with no response.



All the local passenger trains running in the area were stopped due to risk of infection during the pandemic. Though corona infection has reduced now, only few passenger trains have resumed that too with double the fare.

The intercity running from Nagda to Kota, which used to run as Mela train has also seen increase in fare from Rs 35 to Rs 85- Rs 100. The passengers are upset over increase in fares.

“Inflation has broken back of the common man. Prices of diesel, petrol and food items are too high. In the past, even an increase of Re 1- Rs 2 pinched BJP leaders. Today, they are saying inflation is in country’s interest. Life of common man has become difficult under BJP government. The common man travels in local passenger trains. In the name of Covid, the railway administration should stop looting passengers,” District Congress president Subodh Swamy said.