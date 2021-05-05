Nagda: Patient pleads for admission in hospital but was not taken due to lack of space

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): A patient who came from a far-off village was refused admission in civil hospital here on Tuesday though he kept pleading that he should be taken in. Hospital manager and administrative officials said there was no space.

According to information, Lalla, 45, residing near Barkheda, reached civil hospital but was refused admission. He said he was sick for the last 10 days and was having difficulty in breathing. The doctors gave him medicines and asked him to leave.

The officials said more patients can be admitted once the Covid care centre becomes functional in Bima Hospital here from Wednesday.

Regional vice president of Hindu Jagran Manch Bherulal Tak spoke to the Block Medical Officer and SDM and asked them to admit him but they refused saying that there was no space. “In such cases, there is risk of infection spread. He was returned without Covid test. Suppose, he has corona, then it can spread easily,” Tak added.