Nagda: Passengers troubled due to hike in Nagda-Kota passenger train

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The passengers travelling by Nagda-Kota passenger train (09802) are troubled as tickets are now being sold under reserved category. Earlier, tickets were sold from unreserved counter. Unreserved category tickets cost between Rs 35 - Rs 40 but now they cost Rs 85.

Worse, Nagda-Kota is the only passenger train on this route. The local passengers are unhappy with the decision of railway administration.

“Railway administration is making excuses under cover of pandemic and is responsible for financial losses of its department and for causing inconvenience to passengers. Passengers have to spend extra money to buy reserved tickets. As a result, hardly 100 passengers travel in the train, which has the capacity to accommodate 1,500 passengers,” a local resident said wishing anonymity.

Through this train, villagers travel to Mahidpur Road, Alot, Suwasara, Shamgarh, Garoth. The local residents have questioned railway department’s decision and have threatened to launch agitation if railway administration will not pay heed to their problem.