Nagda: On girl’s birth after 60 years, family takes pledge to perform Kanya Daan of one girl every year for next 22 years

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Setting up an example in a gender-biased society, Manoj Rathi, a businessman and chief convener of Grocery Merchant Association, his family took pledge to perform Kanya Daan (a ritual in Hindu wedding where bride’s father hands her over to groom) every year for next 22 years.

The family took the pledge on birth of granddaughter Dhruvi who was born in 2018. Rathi family then decided to bear all the expenses of wedding of a girl every year for next 22 years.

On Sunday, Rathi family performed Kanya Daan ritual of a Brahmin girl Meenakshi, daughter of Jitendra Mehta, a resident of Ujjain. This is the second year when Rathi family did this. Due to lockdown last year, they could not do it.

Many in Nagda commended Rathi family’s decision specially when girls are not treated at par with boys and birth of girl is not welcomed.