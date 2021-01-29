NAGDA: Municipality decides to install Ambedkar statue near waiting room of old bus stand after Digvijaya Singh, Baba Saheb followers threaten stir

Nagda: Local municipality, in order to avoid unrest in the area, has decided to install the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar near waiting room of old bus stand.

Municipality took decision after followers of Baba Saheb came on roads in protest on Wednesday and staged a sit-in. The protest came as a result of installation of Maharana Pratap statue on Tuesday but the statue of BR Ambedkar wasn’t erected. This angered followers of Baba Saheb.

About 25 years back, Nagda municipality had passed the proposal for installing statues of Maharana Pratap and BR Ambedkar. However, they couldn’t be installed as the social organisations couldn’t agree on locations for installing statues.

The followers of Maharana Pratap and Ambedkar wanted statues to be installed at bus stand. On Tuesday, the statue of Maharana Pratap was installed at new bus stand. But the statue of Baba Saheb wasn’t erected. This angered Bhim Sena and followers of Ambedkar who staged a sit-in at the bus stand and expressed resentment.