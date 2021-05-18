Nagda: Modi government has misled Indians about vaccination programme, says Congress

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Congress working committee president Subodh Swami has blamed union government for misleading citizens about vaccination programme in the country.
Launching a blatant attack on central government, Swami said government is changing directions about duration according to availability of vaccines.
Initially, government said there should be 28-day gap between two doses of vaccines. Then, it extended the limit to 42-56 days. Now, as per the directions issued on Monday, the limit has been extended to 84-122 days.
The scientists and medical researchers confirm the directions regarding vaccination before releasing it in the market for people. The change in defined period to get both doses of vaccine is causing distrust and anger among people.
People above age 45 are still not completely vaccinated due to shortage of vaccines. Despite this, the government has announced vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age from May 1, increasing trouble for health department.
So far, more than 20 crore people from all over the country have registered themselves through the CoWin app for inoculation but the administration is unable to provide them shots.
Swami also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP members for exporting 6.5 crore vaccines to other countries instead of providing it to Indians. “People dying due to lack of vaccination are actually being killed by the government,” he added.
No vaccine for 18 +
173 local residents above 45 years of age were inoculated on Monday but vaccination for 18-43 category did not resume in Nagda. Meanwhile, one patient from Nina Hospital and 3 from Government Hospital recovered and were discharged. At present, there are 7 corona patients in isolation ward, 6 in ICU of Government Hospital. Three patients were referred to other hospitals while one died. 15 patients are admitted in Bima Hospital.
