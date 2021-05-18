Nagda: Modi government has misled Indians about vaccination programme, says Congress

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Congress working committee president Subodh Swami has blamed union government for misleading citizens about vaccination programme in the country.

Launching a blatant attack on central government, Swami said government is changing directions about duration according to availability of vaccines.

Initially, government said there should be 28-day gap between two doses of vaccines. Then, it extended the limit to 42-56 days. Now, as per the directions issued on Monday, the limit has been extended to 84-122 days.

The scientists and medical researchers confirm the directions regarding vaccination before releasing it in the market for people. The change in defined period to get both doses of vaccine is causing distrust and anger among people.

People above age 45 are still not completely vaccinated due to shortage of vaccines. Despite this, the government has announced vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age from May 1, increasing trouble for health department.