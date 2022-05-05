Nagda: Miscreants open fire on patrolling police personnel

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle opened fire at a police vehicle patrolling along a rough road stretch between Rajla and Tutiyakhedi villages in Nagda town of Ujjain district at 1.30 am on Wednesday.

As per information received, Nagda police station-in-charge Shyam Chand Sharma along with a police team was fired upon by three unidentified miscreants. In retaliatory firing, one miscreant was injured and nabbed while the other two accused escaped from the spot.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mitthu Kanjar (22), a native of Lakha Khedi village of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan. Whereas the other accused Rakesh Kanjar and Uday Kanjar are still absconding. The injured accused was taken to the civil hospital by the Nagda police. A manhunt to arrest the other two accused has been launched. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla has announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each for the arrest of the two. According to TI Sharma, the arrested accused is already booked for a robbery case in Tal town in Ratlam district.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:51 PM IST