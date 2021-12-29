Nagda: Man who shot dead Bajrang Dal functionary arrested

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Main accused in murder of officer bearer of Bajrang Dal was arrested on Wednesday.

Descesed Raku Chaudhary was shot dead in front of Geeta Shri Garden, Nagda police said.

According to reports, Raku was moving on the street when the accused came on a bike and opened fire at him. Raku died on the spot.

After receiving the information about the incident the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. A large number of Hindu leaders also rushed to the hospital.

According to police reports, the accused has been identified as Tarun Jha, a neighbour of Raku.

As interrogation of the accused is underway, heavy police force has been deployed in the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:57 PM IST