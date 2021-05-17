Nagda: Lockdown extended till May 31, poor look for foodgrain as most ration shops remain closed

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): On recommendations of District Crisis Management Committee, Ujjain district collector Asheesh Singh on Sunday issued directives to extend corona curfew till May 31.

However, shops selling eyeglasses, frames will remain open daily from 8 am to 11 am. The administration has closed the entire city, whereas in cities like Indore, the district administration has given instructions to open shops of food items and other goods during the curfew. “Ujjain district administration is not considering the interest of poor and it is disappointing,” a local resident said.

The state government has ordered to provide food grains fair price shops for three months. However, many shops remain closed for some or the other reason. Last year, administration had conducted a survey through Aanganwadi workers and provided food and food packets to needy people. But no such preparation is visible this time, according to residents.

The extended curfew has created financial crisis for daily wagers and it has become difficult for them to make both ends meet.