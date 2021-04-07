Nagda: Legislator demands immediate construction of government colony railway overbridge

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has asked state government to invite fresh tender if construction of railway over bridge at Government Colony Ratlam Fata cannot be started soon.

He has stated this in a letter to Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava. Gurjar said work order was issued on February 3, 2020, after allocating Rs 14 crore for the purpose. Out of 18 months, the contractor has only 10 months left but he has not started the work.

“If it is taking time for land acquisition in Mandi area, then work should be started from Birlagram side so that construction can be finished on time,” Gurjar said.

He has asked Bhragava to order construction of railway overbridge at the earliest failing which action should be taken against contractor and fresh bids be invited.