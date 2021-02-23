Nagda: Khet Sadak Yojana gets a boost as Congress MLA announces new road in Buranabad village

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar performed bhumi pujan of gaushala, drinking water tank and a road worth Rs 98 lakh on Monday in Buranabad village. The road will be constructed from Buranabad to Biriyakhedi Kankad under Khet Sadak Yojana.

Speaking as chief guest, Gurjar said efforts are being made to provide pure drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission. The public health engineering department has been instructed to make drinking water scheme for every village, he added. A drinking water tank worth Rs 44 lakh will be constructed in Buranabad so that villagers will not face scarcity. Cow shelter (gaushala) worth Rs 40 lakh will be constructed in urban and rural areas.

Speaking further, Gurjar said government has approved construction of roads in the area so that the residents can visit other villages easily. “It will make it easy for them to set up haat bazaars in cities and sell their produce, milk, vegetables and fruits,” he added.

“I am active and have good connection with masses. Opposition party (referring to BJP) finds it baffling as it cannot bear seeing an opposition party MLA so active,” Gurjar said. Block Congress president Govind Bharawa, MPPCC member Anokhilal Solanki and other Congress party workers were present on the occasion.