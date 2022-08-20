Nagda: Khatu Shyam temple adorned with flowers to mark Janmashtami

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Krishna Janmashtami festival was celebrated with great pomp at the new Khatu Shyam Temple located in Government Colony, Sharma Complex in Nagda on Friday.

Pankaj Namdev informed that 101 litres of saffron milk and 11 kilogram mawa cake was offered to the Lord Shri Krishna on this occasion. Shyam Baba was adorned with flowers.

In the evening, bhajan singers Pandit Bhuvneshwar Sharma, Dilip Sisodia Dilbar, Yogesh Rai and musicians gave their soulful performances. A large number of Krishna devotees were present.

Pandit Hanuman Prasad Sharma, Manju Sharma, Shiv Rathore played a major role in the attractive decoration of the temple. Pandit Hari Om Sharma performed the Janmashtami worship of Baba.

The event culminated with Maha Aarti and by cutting 11-kilogram mawa cake to mark Lord Krishna's birth at midnight.

Read Also Bhopal: Leopard axed to death in buffer zone of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary