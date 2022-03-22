Nagda: Governor Gehlot inaugurates Samsung Smart Class at JNV, fetes students

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot inaugurated the Samsung Smart Class at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Buranabad tehsil in Khachrod tehsil of Ujjain district. The class was developed spending Rs 50 lakh by the ministry of education of the Government of India.

Governor Gehlot also felicitated meritorious students who excelled in academics and other fields as well as school teachers for their efforts.

Sultan Singh Shekhawat, former president of the Unorganised Workers' Organisation, Madhya Pradesh graced the occasion as the special guest, and former MLAs Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Lal Singh Ranawat, Jitendra Gehlot also participated in the programme. School principal Dr KB Gupta delivered the welcome address as well as presented school academic and other annual reports on the occasion.

Students pursuing MBBS and engineering from IITs including Kritika Chauhan, Ankit Jat, Karthik Sarvia, Jai Ahirwar, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Dandotia, Dipesh Dangi, Manoj Patidar, Ankit Patidar and Shambhulal were felicitated on the occasion by the chief guest.

Governor Gehlot also felicitated teachers SP Gupta, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Rajesh Maravi, Radha Mohan Ameria who gave excellent results.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:18 PM IST