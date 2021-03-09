Nagda: For 70 years, minimum rail fare was Rs 10, now it is Rs 30; people demand rollback

Nagda(Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The local residents are upset with the railway administration, which has increased minimum rail fare to Rs 30. They said hike was not expected amidst corona pandemic when most people are faced with financial constraints.

For 70 years, the minimum rail fare was between Rs 5 to Rs 10, but now the fare will be Rs 30. Since last one year due to pandemic, the trains were not running and people were forced to spend a lot. They were relieved when the trains resumed service. But their happiness was short lived as there is 200 per cent increase in the minimum fare.

Mukesh Pandya from western railway said fare has been increased and a minimum fare of Rs 30 will have to be paid. He said the step has been taken to discourage people from unnecessary travel.