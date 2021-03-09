Nagda: For 70 years, minimum rail fare was Rs 10, now it is Rs 30; people demand rollback

Nagda(Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The local residents are upset with the railway administration, which has increased minimum rail fare to Rs 30. They said hike was not expected amidst corona pandemic when most people are faced with financial constraints.
For 70 years, the minimum rail fare was between Rs 5 to Rs 10, but now the fare will be Rs 30. Since last one year due to pandemic, the trains were not running and people were forced to spend a lot. They were relieved when the trains resumed service. But their happiness was short lived as there is 200 per cent increase in the minimum fare.
Mukesh Pandya from western railway said fare has been increased and a minimum fare of Rs 30 will have to be paid. He said the step has been taken to discourage people from unnecessary travel.
The people travelling towards Bhatisuda, Piploda, Unhel, Makdavan, Aslavada, Nai Khedi and Ujjain will have to pay the increased fare. Ratlam minimum rail fare too has been increased to Rs 30. This will be implemented in Khachrod and other rural areas too.
Area MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has written letter to railway minister and western railway Ratlam division general manager to decrease the rail fare again.
Hundreds of people travel daily as Nagda is the main junction on Delhi-Mumbai line and has developed as an industrial city. Every day, labourers and government officials come to Nagda. Villagers from Unhel, Bhatisuda, Piploda and other villages too come to Nagda to sell milk, vegetables etc. The increase in rail fare will affect common people and increase price of food items.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)