Nagda: Fees recovered without conducting schools, say parents as administration ignores their plea

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The parents and guardians of the school going children are upset as the management of private schools have recovered full fee from them though the schools didn’t function in 2020-21 academic session due to corona pandemic.

Only online classes were conducted, that too, for three to four months. The parents and guardians approached the administration and even gave written complaints to which they turned a blind eye.

Parents said people are already under financial stress due to pandemic. But school managements pressured them to pay school fee though the schools were not conducted for most part of the year.

“In the name of online studies, a considerable amount of fee has been recovered by private schools. Worse, district administration has not paid heed to our complaints in this regard,” one the parents said wishing anonymity.