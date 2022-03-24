Nagda: Ex-corporator's husband demands shifting of liquor shop

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The matter of liquor shop operating against the rules at a disputed place in Prakash Nagar has once again come to the fore as Kamal Sharma, husband of former corporator Vineet Sharma visited the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashutosh Goswami's office and demanded that the liquor shop be shifted to another place.

Sharma submitted an application to SDM Goswami and demanded that the new liquor shop that would operate from April 1 under the new contract should be shifted to another place.

While apprising the SDM about the situation, he also warned protests would erupt if the shop is not moved from its current site. The SDM has discussed this matter with the excise officers.

Religious place, school is located nearby

The former corporator said that this land is already disputed as its actual owner is not known. Also, some part of the shop is on encroached land. Apart from this, religious places are also located in the area and it is also a residential area. Probably the new school session is also going to start from April and in such a situation, the liquor shop would have a bad effect on the students of both the schools.

