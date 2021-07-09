Every ward, village of Nagda-Khachrod area to get 2 oxygen cylinders each

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): As part of announcement made by MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar to provide 2 oxygen cylinders in every village and each municipal ward of Nagda-Khachrod area, 400 oxygen cylinders were delivered to Bima Hospital Nagda on Thursday, where the driver was welcomed by Congressmen.

MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has provided 400 oxygen cylinders worth Rs 35 lakh, which were given from MLA fund. The 400 oxygen cylinders will be distributed through Aanganwadi workers Asha workers.

MLA Gurjar said people fell ill in absence of oxygen when second corona wave peaked and many people died. “But now, oxygen can be made available to patients on time and immediate treatment will be given,” he added.

Nagda Bima Hospital Nagda superintendent Dr Rajendra Mathe, assistant surgeon Dr Mukesh Rathore, Gopal Sunare among others were present on the occasion.