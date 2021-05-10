Nagda: District administration wakes up, CT scan and other reports to be shared now

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): After a month, the administration has woken up from slumber as it has asked owners of hospitals and laboratories to share CT scan and other reports with it and has also instructed them to home quarantine suspected patients.

Sub divisional magistrate Goswami issued orders to this effect on Saturday. He said home quarantine of suspected patients is important to prevent spread of corona infection. The SDM has also deployed officers to ensure home quarantine of suspected Covid patients.

Goswami said officials deputed will collect information from BMO Dr Kamal Solanki (mobile no: 9827 114364) and Nitesh Upadhyay (mobile no -98272 04952) and will ensure immediate home quarantine of suspected patients.

During the investigation of suspected patients, if any patient has to be referred, nodal officer should be immediately informed, he added. Tehsildar Ashish Khare (mobile no: 94248 10184) has been appointed as the nodal officer. SDM has also said that action will be taken against employees under the Disaster Management Act for non-compliance of the order.