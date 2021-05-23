Nagda: Demand for action plan to combat black fungus, taking expert’s opinion raised

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): There have been demands by local residents that administration should hold a meeting with medical experts to combat Mucormycosis or black fungus.

Social worker Abhay Chopra on Saturday asked administration to hold a meeting with specialist doctor Dr Sunil Choudhary so that an action plan can be prepared under his guidance.

“The administration should have organised a meeting with the disaster management committee and another meeting to deal with black fungus. Disaster committee member can only give suggestions related to system to government but guidance on how to eradicate diseases can only be given by expert doctors,” Chopra said.

He alleged that Disaster Management Committee headed by SDM is not effective because of too much political interference. “Political interference is leading to chaos and corruption,” he added.