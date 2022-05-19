Nagda: 'Deal with culprits sternly as per relevant legal framework'

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Brahman society members accompanied by doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association and local residents staged a demonstration in view of the recent intimidation and physical assault with the on-duty resident doctor SN Sharma and his family. This comes after relatives of a patient assaulted Sharma and threatened him around three days ago.

The protesters took out a march with the slogan “save the saviour” on Thursday which commenced from Birla Mandir and terminated at Circuit house under the leadership of Gujrilal Dwiwedi and Dr Anil Dubey.

A memorandum was handed over to SDM Ashutosh Goswami and a demand was made to arrest all culprits with immediate effect and take stringent action against them. The protesters said that if arrests are not made within a period of three days, then society members would be forced to hold a demonstration in this regard. Such inhumane and insane behaviour with doctors is not at all accepted. Doctors being constantly manhandled by patients’ relatives is disturbing and the culprits must be dealt with sternly as per the relevant legal framework, said the memorandum.

Govind Mohta, Bhairu Singh Chauhan, Manoj Rathi, Vimla Chauhan, Hemlata Tomar along with various doctors of IMA and a large number of residents were also present in the protest.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:37 PM IST