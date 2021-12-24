Nagda: Crores spent on Jal Avardhan Yojana, yet citizens short of drinking water

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The local Congress party accused local body and contractors of not fulfilling their promises of providing water even after investing crores of rupees in the project. Acting president of the district Congress Subodh Swamy said that neither could water reach the third floor, nor could they provide mineral water to the citizens even after an agreement between the municipality and the contractor.

The Congress leader said that the work of laying the pipeline under the Jal Avardhan Yojana was to be completed in September 2018, which has not happened even after three years.

Swamy, while expressing his anguish over the delay in the work and misuse of public money, said that water was being spilt onto the roads on the excuse of testing and there were delays in testing due to the careless functioning of contractors and municipality officials under the Jal Avardhan Yojana.

Swamy said that the people who had complained to the contractor who was laying the pipeline under the water augmentation scheme a year or six months ago, had alleged that water was not being supplied to their houses till date and the contractor had not reached their homes to carry out the work.

'Two months ago, when we met the chief municipal officer, he had assured that drinking water would be supplied after completing the entire work under the Jal Avardhan Yojana within a time frame of one month. Assurance was also given that water would be provided from the new lines,' Swamy said.

'During the launch of the Jal Avardhan Yojana, BJP leaders and ministers had made tall promises, but none of them seems to be true on the ground today and this is why the BJP leaders have been hiding their faces again,' Swamy added.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:44 PM IST