Nagda: Covid centre to start soon at government hospital in Champakheda, Madawada villages

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 10 lakh has been approved for setting up Covid Centre’s in the government hospital of Champakheda and Madawada villages through MLA fund. The amount will be spent on oxygen lines and purchasing beds, equipment and other materials.

Local MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar said people from about 100 villages visit government hospital in Champakheda and Madawada for treatment. With opening of Covid Centre in Champakheda and Madawada government hospitals, people of more than 100 villages in the vicinity will be benefit.

But as there are no doctors at two hospitals for most days, people find it difficult to get treatment in times of pandemic. “Therefore, services of a Covid specialist can be obtained by engaging a private or government physician through Tele Medicine Centre at both the hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” he added.