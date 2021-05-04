Nagda: Covid care centre at Bima Hospital to start from May 5, last stage preparations are underway

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashutosh Goswami, City Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratnakar and other officials inspected Covid care centre in Bima Hospital here on Monday.

District Collector Ashish Singh has announced to start a 50-bed Covid centre at the hospital from May 5. Municipal and Bima Hospital staff informed SDM about the last stage preparations and said that oxygen pipelines have been laid.



Member of Parliament Anil Firoziya, Incharge Minister Mohan Yadav, Former Legislator Filip Singh Shekhawat and many others have inspected the Centre in last 20 days.

SDM Goswami, CSP Ratnakar, Station InCharge Sharma and others also inspected Covid Centre being set up at Hotel Rangoli. Hotel manager Moti Singh Shekhawat told SDM that oxygen pipelines have been laid and an oxygen generation plant has also been set up. The Covid centre will start shortly, he added.