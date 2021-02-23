Nagda: Congress workers stage sit-in to protest 100% increase in water tax

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party workers staged a sit-in on Tuesday morning in front of municipal office to protest against 100 per cent increase in water taxes though the municipal council is not in existence.

Acting District Congress president Subodh Swami had addressed a symbolic sit-in staged on Monday. He said a proposal has to be passed in municipal council before imposing tax of any kind and only then can it be levied.

He alleged that the council doesn’t exist but chief municipal officer has deceived the people by increasing water tax by 100 percent as he was pressurised by BJP. Swami said Congress is against this decision.

During sit-in on Tuesday, City Congress president Radhey Jaiswal appealed to people to join protest and make it successful. Mandalam president Om Prakash Maurya, Congress leaders Vishal Gurjar, Yogesh Meena and other Congress activists were present on the occasion.