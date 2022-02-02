Nagda: Congress kickstarts Ghar Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo campaign

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The Congressí largest door-to-door campaign 'Ghar Chalo-Ghar Ghar Chalo' kickstarted across the state on Tuesday. The campaign will continue till February 28 across the State.

The City Congress Committee members launched the 'Ghar chalo, ghar-ghar chalo abhiyan janta se samvaad ka maha abhiyaan,' across Nagda-Khachrod assembly area, under the leadership of local MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar. The campaign aims at increasing the party membership and verification of voters' lists. Besides, its objective is to bring to people the alleged failures of the ruling BJP government and highlight the achievements of previous Congress governments.

The Congressmen distributed pamphlets in Ward no 1 and 5 highlighting the achievements of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath. The party members also exposed the alleged failures of the BJP government. It also seeks to highlight the work undertaken by Congress and take it to the public.

MLA Gurjar accused the BJP of misleading the people. There is a big gap between what BJP promises and what its government delivers, said the MLA. He further said that Congress took up the issue of making Nagda a district while the ruling government was avoiding to issue gazette notification.

Highlighting the works of the previous Congress government headed by Kamal Nath, the MLA said that it had waived off farmers loan, increased social security pension amount, constructed cow sheds and implemented various social schemes. During this, veteran congress members including Sarnam Singh Chauhan, Harhangi Tiwari, Ayub comrade, Rural Block President Dharasinh Surel, Mahila Congress President Sunita Gurjar and various congress workers were also present.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:51 PM IST