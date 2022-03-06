Nagda: Civic authorities defying SC orders by installing statues

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Social activist Abhay Chopra has raised the issue of the installation of statues of great personalities by the municipal corporation defying the Supreme Court's orders.

He has demanded that a case of contempt of court be registered against the leaders and officials for inaugurating the statues on major squares accusing the leaders of inciting religious sentiments of different sections of the society.

He said these leaders should apologize to the society in the wake of the High Court order for the removal of statues from roads.

He said that the civic body and the public representatives present during the inauguration of statues at major squares across the town have hurt the sentiments of different communities.

He said that the Jabalpur High Court has considered the statue installation as the misuse of roads and violation of the Supreme Court order SLP 8519/2013. He alleged that crores of rupees have been embezzled and misused by the civic body for the installation of statues.

Chopra further said that citing the order of the Supreme Court, he had warned the administration earlier but due to petty politics, people were misled and public funds were misused by the authorities.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:06 PM IST