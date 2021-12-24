Nagda: Citizens trouble to get drinking water, complains Congress

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The local leaders of the Congress party claimed that the local bodies and the contractors were fulfilling their promises of providing water even after investing crores of rupees in the project.

Acting district president of the Congress Subodh Swamy said that neither water reached the third floor nor they provide mineral water to the citizens even after an agreement between the municipality and the contractor.

The Congress leader said that the work of laying the pipeline under the Jal Avardhan Yojana was to be completed in September 2018, which has not been completed even after three years.

Swamy said that it was a misuse of public money. People had reported their complaints to the contractor who was laying the pipeline under the water augmentation scheme around a year ago. They had alleged that water was not being supplied to their houses till date though the contractor had not reached their homes to check out the work.

“Two months ago, when we met the chief municipal officer, he had assured us that drinking water would be supplied after completing the entire work under the Jal Avardhan Yojana within a time frame of one month. The CMO also assured that the water would be provided from the new pipelines,” Swamy said.

“During the launch of the Jal Avardhan Yojana, BJP leaders and ministers had made various promises, but none of them seems to be true on the ground today and this is why the BJP leaders have been hiding their faces again,” Swamy added.

