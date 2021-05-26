Nagda: BJP leaders including ministers come under scathing attack for doing little to prepare for third corona wave

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders including union minister Thawarchand Gehlot, district incharge minister Mohan Yadav, Member of Parliament Anil Firoziya have come under scathing attack by as section of residents for doing little to counter the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Social worker Abhay Chopra said apart from two lakh people in Nagda and Khachrod, residents from 300 nearby villages depend on medical facilities in Nagda. Thousands of people had to go to Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and Gujarat for treatment during the recent outbreak in Nagda.

The availability of only 50 beds at Bima Covid care centre in Nagda clearly shows negligence of administration and public representatives. He has demanded 200 beds at the centre.