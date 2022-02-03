Nagda: Birla Cellulose aims 'Net Zero Carbon emissions across all its operations by 2040'

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of Grasim Industries Ltd. a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday announced its goal to bring down its net carbon emissions to zero across all its operations by 2040, with a possibility to reach it earlier by 2035. This is the most ambitious target set by any company in the Man-made cellulosic fibre (MMCF) industry globally.

The company also targets to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity to half by 2030 from the baseline of 2019. Birla Celluloseís commitment to carbon neutrality and GHG reductions includes scope 1, scope 2, scope 3 emissions, and the carbon sequestration in managed forests and are derived using science-based methods.

Birla Celluloseís net-zero announcement aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7 & 13 on climate change and affordable and clean energy.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, H K Agarwal, managing director, Grasim Industries Ltd and business director, Birla Cellulose said, ìThis is a natural progression in Birla Celluloseís global leadership in the area of sustainability. Birla Celluloseís climate target is at the core of its business strategy that aims to address climate change-related risks and adapt to changing consumer preferences for more sustainable, nature-based, and low emission products.' he added, 'With a legacy of innovation in the MMCF industry spanning seven decades, Birla Cellulose continues to work on cutting-edge technologies that will accelerate this transition.'

The Roadmap

The roadmap would include increased use of renewable energy in its processes, investment in innovative low emission technologies, net positive carbon sequestration in its managed forests, and a sharp focus on circular fashion.

