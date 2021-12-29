Nagda: Bajrang dal worker shot dead, accused arrested

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Officer bearer of Bajrang dal shot dead in front of Geeta Shri garden, Ngada, the police said, on Wednesday.

The man who died was identified as Raku Chaudhary. According to reports, Raku was moving on a street. The accused came from a bike and opened fire on him. Raku died on the spot.

On getting the information about the incident the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a large number of Hindu leaders were also rushed to the hospitals.

According to police reports, the accused has been arrested and he has been identified as Tarun Jha, a neighbour of Raku. The police started interrogating the accused and a heavy police force was deployed in the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 03:44 PM IST