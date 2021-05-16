Nagda: Angry residents question government’s preparedness over availability of vaccines as many remain without inoculation

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The non-availability of Covishield vaccine at vaccination centre in Nagda and adjoining villages have angered residents.

They have now started questioning government preparedness particularly after BJP member of parliament Anil Firoziya from Ujjain called a medical team at his residence for vaccination of his kin and BJP members.

District Congress working committee president Subodh Swami has raised a question about negligence of BJP members. “He said people in power are appealing to citizens to follow corona guidelines but they themselves are flouting norms,” he said in a press release.

The medical team is vaccinating citizens in one room without considering social distance. The residents are facing troubles due to lack of facilities at vaccination centre, he added. Swami said chief minister spent a huge amount on advertisements for vaccine promotion but he is unable to provide vaccine to health department.