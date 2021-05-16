Nagda: Angry residents question government’s preparedness over availability of vaccines as many remain without inoculation

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The non-availability of Covishield vaccine at vaccination centre in Nagda and adjoining villages have angered residents.
They have now started questioning government preparedness particularly after BJP member of parliament Anil Firoziya from Ujjain called a medical team at his residence for vaccination of his kin and BJP members.
District Congress working committee president Subodh Swami has raised a question about negligence of BJP members. “He said people in power are appealing to citizens to follow corona guidelines but they themselves are flouting norms,” he said in a press release.
The medical team is vaccinating citizens in one room without considering social distance. The residents are facing troubles due to lack of facilities at vaccination centre, he added. Swami said chief minister spent a huge amount on advertisements for vaccine promotion but he is unable to provide vaccine to health department.
23 out of 31 new patients belongs to 18-45 age group
As per the health bulletin, Nagda reported 31 corona cases on Friday including 23 patients under 18-45 age group. These estimates clearly show that infection rate is more among youth. Despite this, the administration is more focused on vaccinating people above the age of 45.
Though people above 18 in Nagda, Barnagar, Makdon, Jharda and other areas are getting vaccinated, the youths in Khachrod are still waiting for inoculation. People above 45 are waiting for second dose. Congress member Manoj Mehta and youth leader Nimit Vanvat have demanded to start vaccination as soon as possible.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)