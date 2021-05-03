Nagda: Administration, police ensure people follow corona curfew as cases rise

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of rising Covid cases and in an effort to contain the pandemic, corona curfew has been imposed. A team of local administration led by SDM Ashutosh Goswami and City Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratnakar has stepped up drive for its effective implementation.

The administration has become strict as active cases have increased in the city. Administrative and police personnel have been deputed in every nook and corner to ensure that residents follow curfew guidelines.

Meanwhile, Birlagram police station incharge Jadon distributed essential goods, soft drinks to policemen on duty on Sunday. He is taking care of all subordinate officers and jawans posted in Birlagram station area.