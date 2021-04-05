Nagda: 5 lives lost in last 4 days; Ujjain Jaora four-lane necessary to prevent accidents, say residents

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Accidents have been frequent on Ujjain-Jaora road since last few days as five people have lost lives in last four days.

The corona pandemic has hampered rail travel as many trains have yet to resume operation. As a result, people are forced to travel by road. Keeping in view the rampant accidents, the residents have demanded to convert Nagda-Jaora road into a four lane stretch.

Area MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar raised the issues in state assembly to drawn state government’s attention to the problem. According to reports, adequate land has been acquired for construction of four-lane road.

With the addition of Jaora four-lane road from Ujjain, many states will be directly connected to Madhya Pradesh, giving a boost to trade and business in the area. Besides, accidents will be curbed.